The Shelters Talk Tom Petty with Marty Lennartz on Opening Day [Listen]

The Shelters came along from Los Angeles with the Dodgers for the XRT Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast from YakZies on Monday and spoke with Marty Lennartz about their relationship with living legend (and this week’s Friday Feature artist) Tom Petty.

Be sure to get down to the Beat Kitchen tonight for a full, intimate set from this rockin’ band. They’ll also be back in Grant Park playing Lollapalooza this summer, so no excuses for not being primed on the magnitude of their sound if you somehow missed our annual Opening Day live broadcast.

http://events.wxrt.cbslocal.com/chicago_il/events/93xrt-show-shelters-/E0-001-101431599-8