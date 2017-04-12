J. Geils. Guitarist.

Before Aerosmith, The Cars, Boston, The Del Fuegos, and even Willie Alexander and the Boom Boom Band, there was J. Geils and the J. Geils band. With the passing of their namesake and founder, I shared some memories on the XRT Morning Show.

The rest of my J. Geils Band top 5:

The live version of their cover of “First I Look at the Purse.” This entire album has pores where the sweat glistens.



If this song is not on your party mix, you’re just not trying.



Stoop Down #39 is just a sweet jam.



And a long distance dedication for my White Sox friends.

