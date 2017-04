Rest In Peace to founder of the J. Geils Band, John Warren Geils Jr. 1946-2017. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VsdqRyGEw4 — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) April 12, 2017

J. Geils, the guitarist and leader of the J. Geils Band, has died at 71.

WCVB Boston reports Geils was found unresponsive when police responded to his home for a well-being check. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

