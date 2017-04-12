Gov’t Mule Announce New Album ‘Revolution Come… Revolution Go’

By Radio.com Staff

Gov’t Mule have announced their tenth studio album Revolution Come… Revolution Go, which will be released on June 9. It’s a record that attempts to address the divided political climate our country is facing.

The release’s artwork features soldier sitting on a broken toy mule facing backwards as he yells through an orange traffic cone. “It’s that same idea,” says bandleader Warren Haynes, referring to the country’s current state of affairs. “The character is yelling to nobody and facing backwards. It makes you think.”

Gov’t Mule shared two new singles from the project “Stone Cold Rage” and “Sarah, Surrender.” The band will hit the road to support the project starting in April.

Check out both tracks and Gov’t Mule’s full tour itinerary below.

April 20-22 – Live Oak, FL @ Wanee Festival

April 23 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall*

April 24 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center*

April 26 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall*

April 27 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre*

April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre**

May 17 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage^

May 19 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater^

May 20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

May 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

May 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

May 27 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Festival

May 28 – Cumberland, MD @ DelFest

June 29 – July 2 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

July 15 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

August 1 – Augusta, GA @ Jessye Norman Amphitheater^^

August 3 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^^

August 4 – Daniel Island, SC @ Family Circle Stadium^^

August 5 – Charlotte, NC @ CMCU Amphitheater^^

August 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre^^

August 8 – Lewiston, NY @ ArtPark^^

August 9 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier^^

August 10 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

August 11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion^^

August 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^^

August 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens^^

August 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn at Great White River Park^^

August 17 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton Skating Plaza^^

August 18 – Papillion, NE @ Sumter Amphitheater^^

August 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

August 22 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!##

August 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend##

August 25-27 – Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Festival

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater##

August 27 – Louisville, KY@ Iroquois Amphitheater##

* with Eric Krasno Band

** with Soulive

^ with Chris Robinson Brotherhood

^^ with Galactic

# with Yonder Mountain String Band & The Marcus King Band

## with Blackberry Smoke