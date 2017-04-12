All Apologies – News With Mary Dixon

Apologies in the news: United Airlines’ CEO is now apologizing and promising a policy review over that passenger being dragged off a full plane at O’Hare on Sunday. About two dozen people demonstrated at the airport last night, while lawmakers are talking about investigating the practices of Chicago-based United … White House spokesman Sean Spicer is apologizing for saying that Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people – he did – as Spicer talked to reporters about Syria’s Assad regime … Secretary of State Tillerson is talking with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov about scaling back their support for Assad … the Washington Post reports the FBI got a FISA warrant to monitor a former adviser to the Trump campaign. They suspected Carter Page was a Russian agent … Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood that injured two boys and a man. They’re questioning someone in the murder of a Cook County judge near his South Side home … The founder of the J. Geils band has died. John Warren Geils was 71 … The White Sox lost in Cleveland. The Cubs get their World Series rings tonight before hosting the Dodgers and the Bulls end the regular season at home … It’ll be sunny today, with high temperatures around 60 and a bit cooler by the lake.