Not-So-Friendly Skies – News With Mary Dixon

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says a review is underway; CNBC reports Munoz is telling employees they followed established procedures when city aviation officers dragged a man off an overbooked flight at O’Hare on Sunday. The man was a doctor who refused to give up his seat. One officer has been placed on leave … Chicago police are looking for the gunman who killed a Cook County judge outside his far South Side home yesterday morning … Police in San Bernardino, California say a man opened fire in an elementary school yesterday. He killed his estranged wife, a student and then himself … Secretary of State Tillerson is meeting with world leaders about the situation in Syria, and later today will discuss the Kremlin’s support of the Assad regime with Russia’s foreign minister. A senior US official says Russia must have known that chemical weapons attack in Syria was coming … The Cubs beat the Dodgers in an appropriately rain-delayed home opener celebrating their World Series championship … the Bulls beat the Magic … Foggy this morning, and then cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s.