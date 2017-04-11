Not-So-Friendly Skies – News With Mary Dixon

April 11, 2017 8:24 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Bulls, Cook County Judge Raymond Myles, Cubs, San Bernardino, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Syria, United Airlines

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says a review is underway; CNBC reports Munoz is telling employees they followed established procedures when city aviation officers dragged a man off an overbooked flight at O’Hare on Sunday. The man was a doctor who refused to give up his seat. One officer has been placed on leave … Chicago police are looking for the gunman who killed a Cook County judge outside his far South Side home yesterday morning … Police in San Bernardino, California say a man opened fire in an elementary school yesterday. He killed his estranged wife, a student and then himself … Secretary of State Tillerson is meeting with world leaders about the situation in Syria, and later today will discuss the Kremlin’s support of the Assad regime with Russia’s foreign minister. A senior US official says Russia must have known that chemical weapons attack in Syria was coming … The Cubs beat the Dodgers in an appropriately rain-delayed home opener celebrating their World Series championship … the Bulls beat the Magic … Foggy this morning, and then cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live