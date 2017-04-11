Len & Lin: The Dawn of a New Era in Wrigleyville [Listen]

As another Cubs Opening Day is upon us, we are reminded everywhere we look around the ballpark that things are… well, different. There’s a new plaza, The Park at Wrigley, that Lin helped christen before the game. The surrounding area is still very much a construction zone, but the ballpark is becoming nearer to the vision the Ricketts’ ownership put forth upon purchasing the club. There’s a new western entrance and exit. New offices are housed above what used to be the parking lot immediately adjacent to Wrigley on Clark. Gone are the concrete slabs around the exterior of the friendly confines, which now sports a new stucco look. The ceramic roof shingle ornamentation now stretches well beyond the facade at Clark and Addison. Gone are the baseline bullpens that allowed fans to interact with relieving pitching corps of both teams. They’ve been hidden away under the bleachers, viewable to the seats only via closed-circuit television. However, the bullpens feature a screen that allows relief pitchers to see out to the field of play, but not for outfielders to see in. Similarly, the outfield concourses now have one-way glass that allows fans to see into the bullpens, but not for relievers to be distracted by fans. But most notably, there are four new flagpoles situated on either side of the old centerfield scoreboard. And now, four new pennants flying at Wrigley Field: the 1907 & 1908 World Series banners, the 2016 National League Pennant, and of course, the 2016 World Series Championship banner.

Len Kasper returns to join Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.