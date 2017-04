Just because it’s an off day for the Cubs doesn’t mean Kris Bryant is going to stop working.

Bryant will be taking batting practice at 12 PM CST today in downtown Chicago at River Point.

Fans can come watch Bryant go through his normal batting practice routine today. Instead of hitting into the bleachers, Bryant will be hitting balls into the Chicago River!

The Cubs will be streaming the event live on their Facebook page.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram