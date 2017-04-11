Get Exclusive Presale Access To Chicago Gourmet Tickets!

Concert Webcast: Kishi Bashi Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

April 11, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Gourmet

Chicago Gourmet will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Millennium Park this September! As an offer to XRT listeners, a limited number of specially-priced tickets will go on-sale at 10AM on Wednesday, April 12th.

It’s shaping up to be the best year of Chicago Gourmet yet, and you can join Lin Brehmer along with a host of the city’s best chefs, including: Graham Elliot, Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard, Paul Kahan, Art Smith, Carrie Nahabedian, Tony Mantuano, Mindy Segal, and Takashi Yagihashi!

Click here to get your specially priced tickets while they last!

