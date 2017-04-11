Get Exclusive Presale Access To Chicago Gourmet Tickets!

Chicago Gourmet will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Millennium Park this September! As an offer to XRT listeners, a limited number of specially-priced tickets will go on-sale at 10AM on Wednesday, April 12th.

It’s shaping up to be the best year of Chicago Gourmet yet, and you can join Lin Brehmer along with a host of the city’s best chefs, including: Graham Elliot, Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard, Paul Kahan, Art Smith, Carrie Nahabedian, Tony Mantuano, Mindy Segal, and Takashi Yagihashi!

Click here to get your specially priced tickets while they last!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram