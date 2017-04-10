THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Feist – ‘Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)’

Leslie Feist is back after a lengthy break and on the second new track we’ve previewed on the show, she’s enlisted the services of Jarvis Cocker as guest vocalist. If you’ve ever wondered how many seconds are in a century, Jarvis is here to let you know!

Spend a little time with “Century” and then dig into the rest of this week’s program. And yes, that is new music from Chicago favorites Whitney on the list…

10pm

Real Estate – “Stained Glass” (Domino)

Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter)

Beach Fossils – “Saint Ivy” (Bayonet)

(break)

RAC – “This Song (feat. Rostam)” (Counter)

Kevin Morby – “Come to Me Now” (Dead Oceans)

Broken Social Scene – “Halfway Home” (Arts & Crafts)

Amber Coffman – “No Coffee” (Columbia)

Wire – “Short Elevated Period” (pinkflag)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

Methyl Ethel – “Ubu” (4AD)

(break)

Whitney – “You’ve Got a Woman” (Secretly Canadian)

Helium – “Hole in the Ground” (Matador)

Kishi Bashi – “Can’t Let Go, Juno” (Joyful Noise)

11pm

Feist – “Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)” (Universal)

Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Com Truise – “Memory” (Ghostly International)

Land of Talk – “This Time” (Saddle Creek)

Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Proud” (Domino)

Planetarium – “Saturn” (4AD)

(break)

Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)

Hoops – “On Top” (Fat Possum)

Sneaks – “Hair Slick Back” (Merge)

Big Thief – “Mythological Beauty” (Saddle Creek)