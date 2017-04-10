Text-2-Win: John Mayer Front Row Ticket Giveaway

Enter for your chance to win a pair of front row tickets to see John Mayer at the United Center tomorrow night.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to the XRT Morning Show from 7a-10a today to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates may apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules





Number of winners: 1 text winner, pair of tickets

Value: $200