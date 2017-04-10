Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 9, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Here’s what we heard on last night’s Local Anesthetic. A couple of tracks (they’re short!) from the new Addisons‘ EP Invisible Falls State Park. The release show is at Quenchers on April 22. The Right Now release Starlight this Friday at Hideout. Jenny Bienemann‘s new long player Every Soul Grows to the Light will be released with a show at Fitzgerald’s next Friday, April 21. That’s also the opening night of this year’s International Pop Overthrow Festival which will see a rare appearance from the Joy Poppers. Hear “Believe You Me” and more at Joypoppers. Looking forward to a visit from Drastics drummer/producer Anthony Abbinnanti on this Sunday night’s Anesthetic. In the meantime enjoy “So Sweet” from The Drastics Noir release. Dark Fog‘s Anatomy of a Sellout is a thick stew of their own heavy psych. Check out the release show at Hideout next Thursday, April 20. Finally, Stormchasers from Lucky Boys Confusion is as strong as anything they’ve done in their 20-year career. Stormchasers will be released this Friday and the band headlines HOB on Saturday. I’m Richard Milne. Thank you for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 9, 2017:
- Addisons “Boot on a Pocket”
- The Right Now “Too Late”
- Jenny Bienemann “Out on a Limb”
- Joy Poppers “Believe You Me”
- Drastics “So Sweet”
- Dark Fog “Mystical Journey”
- Lucky Boys Confusion “Stormchaser”
- Addisons “You’ll See”
