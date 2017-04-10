XRT/Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast: 1-7 PM From Yak-Zies WATCH THE WEBCAST

Jazz Transfusion Playlist April 9,2017

April 10, 2017 6:11 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
School Days-Stanley Clarke
Scuffle-Mike Stern
21st Century Schizoid Man-Ed Palermo
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy-Brian Melvin
Take It Out-David Singley
A Days Grace-Billy Cobham
Solar Steps-Peter Erskine
Eleanor Rigby-Zachary Breaux
Moment’s Notice-Herman Mehari
United-Ravi Coltrane
Talking To The Sun-Virginia Schenck
Blues In The Night-Roni Ben-Hur
Tough Decisions-Petros Klampanis
Joshua-Joe Henderson
Late Night Scoop-Stockton Helbing
Bloomdido=Charlie Parker/Dizzy Gillespie
Stepping Up-Mike Longo

