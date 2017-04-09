Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]

A number of people and events made 1977 stand out among all the other years in that crazy decade. Elvis Presley died, Jimmy Carter moved into the White House, George Lucas released Star Wars, Fleetwood Mac sold a ton of copies of Rumours, The Love Boat set sail, and Talking Heads, Elvis Costello, Cheap Trick and the Clash released their first albums.

This Week’s Playlist: 1977