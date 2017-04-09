Saturday Morning Flashback: 1977 [Playlist]

A number of people and events made 1977 stand out among all the other years in that crazy decade. Elvis Presley died, Jimmy Carter moved into the White House, George Lucas released Star Wars, Fleetwood Mac sold a ton of copies of Rumours, The Love Boat set sail, and Talking Heads, Elvis Costello, Cheap Trick and the Clash released their first albums.
Coming up:
April 15 – 1986
April 22 – 1996
April 29 – 1973
This Week’s Playlist: 1977
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton
- Sleepwalker – The Kinks
- Here Comes the Weekend – Dave Edmunds
- Heroes – David Bowie
- Dark Star – Crosby, Stills & Nash
- Love is a Rose – Neil Young
- She’s Not There – Santana
- Samson and Delilah – The Grateful Dead
- Sir Duke – Stevie Wonder
- My Baby Gives it Away – Pete Townshend & Ronnie Lane
- I Came to Dance – Nils Lofgren
- 9 am
- Jet Airliner – The Steve Miller Band
- Poor Poor Pitiful Me – Linda Ronstadt
- Alison – Elvis Costello
- Mannish Boy – Muddy Waters
- Show Some Emotion – Joan Armatrading
- Give a Little Bit – Supertramp
- Rip Her to Shreds – Blondie
- Gold Dust Woman – Fleetwood Mac
- This is Tomorrow – Bryan Ferry
- Solsbury Hill – Peter Gabriel
- 10 am
- So Good to See You – Cheap Trick
- Old Folks Boogie – Little Feat
- I Fought the Law – The Clash
- Dancing in the Moonlight – Thin Lizzy
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Got to Give It Up (part 1) – Marvin Gaye
- Lust for Life – Iggy Pop
- Dreadlock Holiday – 10cc
- Listen Now – Phil Manzanera
- Jamming – Bob Marley & the Wailers
- 11 am
- Running On Empty – Jackson Browne
- I Got the News – Steely Dan
- My Name Up in Lights – The Meters
- Short People – Randy Newman
- Stick to Me – Graham Parker
- I Know a Little – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Runaway – Bonnie Raitt
- Drugland Weekend – The Hounds
- The Chain – Fleetwood Mac
View More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists