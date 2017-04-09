Opening Day Guide to Wrigleyville

Opening Day is here, believe it or not! With the Cubs as the regining world champs, more people than ever will be out about not only at Wrigley Field for games, but also all the establishments that Wrigleyville and Lakeview have to offer. We’ve put together a quick list of places to check out when you’re in the neighborhood!



Pre/Post-Game Bars & Restaurants

Gutherie’s Tavern

Gutherie’s has more of a watering hole vibe than a bar, with board game-lined walls & patron-lined bar you feel at home. The atmosphere is one-of-a-kind, and will compliment any game day perfectly. Grab one of your childhood favorites off the shelf and drink with your pals!

Address: 1300 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613

The Bar Celona

This Wrigleyville bar has a Latin-infused menu to add some spice to your pre-game, not to mention your pick of house cocktails. Enjoy your food and drink with ambiance of earth-toned leather and wood. If you’re staying late you can also enjoy a in-house DJ.

Address: 3474 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657-1610

Uncommon Ground

It’s always nice to support independently owned & operated restaurants. Uncommon Ground is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner every day. Their menu features seasonal, regional, organic ingredients, which is always a good thing, plus you can pick yourself up an organic cocktail or a local craft beer.

Address: 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

Non-Sports Activities

Sluggers

Though you can definitely enjoy the bar downstairs at Sluggers, there’s so much more you can do upstairs! Venture up to second level to find an arcade with skeeball and most prominently the batting cages. You’ll also find a second bar, where Dueling Pianos takes place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Sluggers has something for everyone, whether it’s families or some twenty-somethings, so add it in to your game-day plans.

Address: 3540 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657

Nuts on Clark

Though you can’t sit down and eat a meal, it’s a Chicago revered tradition to stop by Nuts on Clark with your crew when in Wrigleyville. Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Nuts on Clark will have a snack for you and your friends. You can even bring home a gallon tin of popcorn, so how can you go wrong?

Address: 3830 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613-2812

Explore & Much More

For you Cubs fans with young ones, Explore & Much More is a great option for you to kill some time with the family year-round. The space provides an educational play space for kids 0-8 yrs. old, and will help your kiddos get rid of that excess energy, (you’re welcome)!

Address: 3827 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

Historic Spots

Graceland Cemetery & Arboretum

Opened in 1860, the Graceland Cemetery is solemn, beautiful, and very much so historic. Famous Chicagoans from all different eras and walks of life are laid to rest in Graceland, some of whom are: Charles Wacker (1856 – 1929), the man which Wacker Drive is named after, Ernie “Mr. Cub” Banks (1931 – 2015), the Hall of Famer who Chicago Cubs from 1953 to 1971, and Jack Johnson (1878 – 1946), who was the first African American boxer to win the World Heavyweight championship. The grounds are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Saturday & Sunday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, so stop by for a stroll and pay your respects to some of the greats.

Address: 4001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Alta Vista Terrace

Samuel Eberly Gross and architect Joseph C. Brompton re-created the look of London row houses on Alta Vista Terrace in Wrigleyville over 100 years ago, back in 1904. There are twenty row houses on both sides of the scenic street. In 1971 Alta Vista Terrace was designated Chicago’s first historic district, and remains a staple of historic stops in Chicago. Next time you’re in Wrigleyville, take a stroll down the historic street, and take in the history.

Address: 3800 N. Alta Vista Terrace, Chicago, IL 60613

Southport Lanes

Southport Lanes many may not realize is a huge part of Chicgao’s history. First the Wrigleyville spot was named The Nook and was built by the Schlitz Brewery around 1900. During the roaring 20’s it became a speakeasy which contained a brothel upstairs. In 1922, the current name of Southport Lanes came to be, and 4 hand-set bowling lanes were added. After a 1991 and 2003 remodel, the business came to look as it does today. Visiting this 117 year-old business for a beer, some bowling, or some pool is must.

Address: 3325 N. Southport Ave. Chicago, IL 60657

Music/Art Venues

Music Box Theater

The Music Box Theater, though historic, is also a great venue to visit in Wrigleyville. It opened back in 1929 as a movie theater, and to this day offers foreign & independent films, along with films festivals & midnight movie screenings. The Music Box Theatre at 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, Illinois, opened on August 22, 1929, a time when the movie palaces in downtown Chicago each had seating capacities of around 3,000 people.

Address: 3733 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

The Metro/Smart Bar

Formerly known as the Cabaret Metro, which opened in the 80s, The Metro has become a staple of the Chicago live music scene. Attached to the music venue is Smartbar, and together they make a Chicago nightlife ecosystem, with drinks, DJs and live music galore. Stop in for a show next time you’re in the neighborhood for .

The Mercury Theater

From Mary Poppins to Hair, you can catch theater gems of all types at the Mercury in the heart of Wrigleyville. After the show you can grab some food at the Deleece, the adjoining restaurant, or you can grab a drink after the show at Cullen’s Bar & Grill.

Address: 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-3718