Breakfast With The Beatles – April 9, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Chains

Paul – Mamunia

Gusto – One After 909

George – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Bangla Desh)

Beatallica – Michelle

The Beatles – Dig A Pony

Richard Thompson – It Won’t Be Long

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I’m So Tired

George – Learning How To Love You

Carl Perkins – Matchbox

The Beatles – Tell Me Why

Ringo – Where Did Our Love Go

9 AM

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere

John – #9 Dream

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus (Takes 16,17,20 & 25)

Paul & Elvis Costello – The Lovers That Never Were (Demo)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music

The Beatles – She’s A Woman (Hollywood Bowl)

Harry Nilsson – You Can’t Do That

Paul – Another Day

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

Chet Atkins – Things We Said Today

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

