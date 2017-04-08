Here’s Every Artist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam Thinks Should Be In the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Brian Ives

If there was an award for “best shirt” at last night’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, it would certainly have gone to Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament. He wore, what seemed to be a t-shirt with a design that looked like a tie; on either side of the tie were the names of artists who are eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but who have yet to be voted in. During his acceptance speech, he referenced the fact many of Pearl Jam’s influences haven’t been included; it appears that his shirt provided the list of those artists.

So, here, then, are the names likely to be included on Ament’s ballot in the next few years (once an artist is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they immediately become voters).

Brian Eno, Can, Faith No More, Slayer, Flipper, Gang of Four, Guided By Voices, Motley Cure, Jane’s Addiction (we agree), Joe Jackson, Jonathan Richman, Kate Bush, Love, Lenny Kravitz, King Diamond (but not Mercyful Fate?), Minor Threat, the Monkees, Motorhead, Nick Cave, Nina Simone, Richard Hell, T.Rex, the Sonics, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy, Dead Kennedys, Bauhaus, Black Flag, Bon Jovi, Smashing Pumpkins, Fugazi, Dio, Elliott Smith, New Order, Tom Waits (who was actually inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011), the Jam, the Smiths, Todd Rundgren, the MC5, Captain Beefheart, Weather Report, Harry Nilsson, Devo, Neu!, the Buzzcocks, the Cars, Fela Kuti, Alice in Chains, Grand Funk Railroad, Husker Du, Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls, the B-52s, King Crimson, Duran Duran, the Cult, Dinosaur Jr., the Minutemen, the Misfits, Mountain, Mudhoney, Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey, Judas Priest, Steppenwolf, the Damned, the Waterboys, Bad Brains, the Replacements, the Pixies, Big Star, Billy Idol, Bjork, Blue Oyster Cult, P.I.L., the Melvins, the Psychedelic Furs, X, Free, Emerson Lake & Palmer, the Descendents, Kraftwerk, Ted Nugent, the Cure, Warren Zevon (David Letterman, who presented Pearl Jam, would surely appreciate that), Link Wray, Flaming Lips, Nick Drake, Sweet, Oasis, Bad Company, and former Nirvana drummer Chad Channing, who wasn’t included with his ex-band’s induction.

Interestingly, at least two of those artists – the Black Crowes and Smashing Pumpkins – have criticized Pearl Jam in the past, but it seems that doesn’t faze Ament’s love and respect for those bands.

He also included visual aritsts Hipgnosis (who designed album covers for Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, among others) and Raymond Pettibon (who designed album covers for Black Flag and the Minutemen, among others).

Here’s a closeup of his shirt, courtesy of Pearl Jam’s instagram.