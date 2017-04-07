US Strikes Syria – News With Mary Dixon

Syria’s government is condemning a US missile strike on an air base believed to be the launch point for a chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians. Russian leaders are demanding a UN Security Council meeting. President Trump authorized the strike from his Florida resort, where he’s meeting with China’s president Xi … The US Senate is expected to vote today to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, after Republicans changed the rules to shut down Democrats’ opposition … Twitter is suing the Trump administration, over its effort to unmask the identity of an anti-Trump account focusing on immigration and homeland security … Billionaire JB Pritzker has entered the Democratic race for Illinois governor … The Cubs won in Saint Louis, the White Sox won at home and the Bulls won in Philly … while the Blackhawks lost in Anaheim … It’ll be sunny and springy today, with temperatures in the mid-50s unless you’re near the chillier lake.