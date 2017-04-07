Spring 2017’s Highly Anticipated Album Releases

April showers bring May albums! Or something like that. Long days, warm nights and plenty of North Avenue beach days are ahead, but just as exciting are all the new albums coming our way. Spring is the season of new beginnings, so here is a list of fresh records set to be released this spring:

April 7th – Future Islands’ The Far Field: Following up 2014’s Singles, Future Islands is back with The Far Field this Friday. The guys started the album early last year and recorded with producer John Congleton, who’s also worked with Sleater-Kinney, David Byrne and St. Vincent. Future Islands have already announced a tour to support the new album and a series of festival appearances.

April 7th – Father John Misty’s Pure Comedy: Father John Misty tackles life, death and everything in between with a good amount of sass with Pure Comedy. Based on his reputation for on-stage tirades and sarcastic social commentary, the album is sure to be an interesting listen.

April 28th – Gorillaz’s Humanz: Vince Staples, Noel Gallagher, Grace Jones, D.R.A.M., Mavis Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul and more will make guest appearances on the upcoming Gorillaz album, like it needed any more appeal. It’s been seven years since a studio album from Damon Albarns’ group, and when new album rumors started swirling last year, some believed the album would be released before 2017.

May 5th – Blondie’s Pollinator: In January, new wavers Blondie announced their return in a big way: a new album and a single. Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke join forces again for Pollinator, an album with an all-star lineup of guest appearance, like Sia, Joan Jett, Charli XCX and more. The album is actually the last to be recorded at famed recording studio The Magic Shop in New York City.

May 5th – Perfume Genius’ No Shape: No Shape will be the fourth LP for Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, following 2014’s Too Bright. He heads out on tour in a few days after the album release with avant-gospel singer serpentwithfeet.

May 5th – Mac DeMarco’s This Old Dog: A big move from Queens to Los Angeles was a turning point in Mac DeMarco’s life, and enough of a shift to start recording a new record. According to DeMarco, the album is a lot of acoustic guitar, synthesizer and a little drum machine. So far he’s released two new songs, “My Old Man” and “This Old Dog.”

June 2nd – Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope: Rumors of a new Coldplay project were spread late last year and Chris Martin and company just responded by announcing a new EP. Kaleidoscope will feature five new songs, including “Hypnotised,” which the group released as a 40th birthday gift to Martin.

June 2nd – Alt-J’s Relaxer: The members of Alt-J have been up to a lot since 2014’s This Is All Yours including some individual side projects. With their wild oats sowed, the trio is back with Relaxer, due out in June.

June 16th – Lorde’s Melodrama: Just when the excitement and obsession over Lorde’s debut album, Heroine, settles down, she’s back with another. It’s been three years since we’ve heard new music from the New Zealander, and so far the singles do not disappoint. “Green Light” and “Liability” have offered a great sample and excellent live performances on SNL earlier this year.

June 16th – Fleet Foxes’ Crack Up: After six years in the wind, Fleet Foxes’ announce Crack Up, a long-awaited record from the Seattle folk band. During the downtime, songwriter Robin Pecknold attended Columbia University and continued to write music.