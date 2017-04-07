New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic!

Ton’s o’ tunes this Sunday night at 7:30 on Local Anesthetic. I’ve got the new releases from The Drastics (my guests on NEXT Sunday night’s show), Jenny Beinemann (never sounding better and most likely a guest on Aneshetic in May), Addisons (featuring ex-Not Rebecca Dave Lysien and Tom Counihan), The Right Now (sold out show coming up at the Hideout), Lucky Boys Confusion (anybody that counted them out of the game needs to hear their fine new release), one of favorite Chicago heavy psych rockers Dark Fog, and a sorta new track from the Joypoppers in advance of their upcoming International Pop Overthrow gig. That covers the lineup for this week. Snooze and you’ll lose, dear friends. New Chicago music on Local Anesthetic, Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT.
Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic
Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook