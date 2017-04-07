Len & Lin: An Eventful Opening to the 2017 Season [Listen]

April 7, 2017 10:43 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Javy Baez, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Stephen Piscotty, Yadier Molina

After the season opener in St. Louis saw Javy Baez lose a ball to a backstop with a white ad, we saw Stephen Piscotty get beaned for the cycle and a baseball magically stick to Yadier Molina’s chest protector. Baseball’s a strange game, and this certainly was a strange beginning to year one of the Chicago Cubs World Championship saga, but the Cubs’ll take it, winning two of three down south. Now it’s north to play the Brew Crew ahead of the home opening NLCS rematch against the Dodger and XRT’s Opening Day live broadcast from YakZies where Len will join us in the flesh!

Len Kasper returns to join Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

More from Chris Cwiak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live