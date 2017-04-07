Cats: They’re Not So Bad After All [Playlist]

Diary of an Overnight DJ April 7, 2017 4:36 AM By Emma Mac
Well world, I learned a very important lesson this week: cats aren’t so bad.

Let me make myself clear, I am a dog person. The other night I chased a Golden Retriever around a bar begging it to hug me (he wouldn’t). I don’t know why he was in the bar, but that’s beside the point. The point is dogs are amazing, loyal, friendly, perfect beings, and my impression of cats was always a bad one. It turns out they’re actually quite quirky, which is something I can relate to. When my friend Kara went to Peru and needed someone to check on her cat Nugget for a few days, well, we developed a bond.

I’m sorry I misjudged you, Nugget.

In order to repent my ignorance, I put together a few cat songs, dedicated to Nugget:

via GIPHY

“Cool for Cats” – Squeeze

“Gold Lion” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

via GIPHY

“Cat People” – David Bowie

“The Love Cats” – The Cure

via GIPHY

“What’s New Pussycat” – Tom Jones

“King and Lionheart” – Of Monsters And Men

via GIPHY

“Stray Cat Strut” – The Stray Cats

“Kitty’s Back” – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

via GIPHY

“Little Lion Man” – Mumford & Sons

“Pads, Paws and Claws” – Elvis Costello

“Nashville Cat” – The Lovin’ Spoonful

And a cat post isn’t complete without mentioning Toonces…

via GIPHY

