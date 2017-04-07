Cats: They’re Not So Bad After All [Playlist]

Well world, I learned a very important lesson this week: cats aren’t so bad.
Let me make myself clear, I am a dog person. The other night I chased a Golden Retriever around a bar begging it to hug me (he wouldn’t). I don’t know why he was in the bar, but that’s beside the point. The point is dogs are amazing, loyal, friendly, perfect beings, and my impression of cats was always a bad one. It turns out they’re actually quite quirky, which is something I can relate to. When my friend Kara went to Peru and needed someone to check on her cat Nugget for a few days, well, we developed a bond.
I’m sorry I misjudged you, Nugget.
In order to repent my ignorance, I put together a few cat songs, dedicated to Nugget:
“Cool for Cats” – Squeeze
“Gold Lion” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
“Cat People” – David Bowie
“The Love Cats” – The Cure
“What’s New Pussycat” – Tom Jones
“King and Lionheart” – Of Monsters And Men
“Stray Cat Strut” – The Stray Cats
“Kitty’s Back” – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
“Little Lion Man” – Mumford & Sons
“Pads, Paws and Claws” – Elvis Costello
“Nashville Cat” – The Lovin’ Spoonful
And a cat post isn’t complete without mentioning Toonces…