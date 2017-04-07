Cats: They’re Not So Bad After All [Playlist]

Well world, I learned a very important lesson this week: cats aren’t so bad.

Let me make myself clear, I am a dog person. The other night I chased a Golden Retriever around a bar begging it to hug me (he wouldn’t). I don’t know why he was in the bar, but that’s beside the point. The point is dogs are amazing, loyal, friendly, perfect beings, and my impression of cats was always a bad one. It turns out they’re actually quite quirky, which is something I can relate to. When my friend Kara went to Peru and needed someone to check on her cat Nugget for a few days, well, we developed a bond.

I’m sorry I misjudged you, Nugget.

In order to repent my ignorance, I put together a few cat songs, dedicated to Nugget:

“Cool for Cats” – Squeeze



“Gold Lion” – Yeah Yeah Yeahs



“Cat People” – David Bowie



“The Love Cats” – The Cure



“What’s New Pussycat” – Tom Jones



“King and Lionheart” – Of Monsters And Men



“Stray Cat Strut” – The Stray Cats



“Kitty’s Back” – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band



“Little Lion Man” – Mumford & Sons



“Pads, Paws and Claws” – Elvis Costello



“Nashville Cat” – The Lovin’ Spoonful



And a cat post isn’t complete without mentioning Toonces…



