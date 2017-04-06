‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ Nearly Wasn’t Made For Some Dumb Reasons

George Harrison, the quiet Beatle, often wasn’t heard by his brothers Paul, John and Ringo, even when he did speak up. This is was the case for the White Album‘s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” which nearly wasn’t recorded.

George’s inspiration for it was also happenstance, in a way. By 1966, George was becoming more and more influenced by eastern philosophies and religions. George became enamored with the the Chinese “I Ching,” particularly with the concept that everything happens for a reason and nothing is coincidental.

So George wrote a song about the first thing he saw. Grabbing a book off the shelf, George opened to a random page and laid eyes on the words: “gently weeps.” With those two words as inspiration, George later completed his sad ballad about his guitar at his mother’s house.

Sadly, after taking his new song to the band, the rest of the Beatles ignored the quiet genius.

“They wouldn’t take it seriously,” George lamented, uncertain if they’d even lift their instruments to play the chords.

