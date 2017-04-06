The Night Barry Winograd Got Insulted By Don Rickles

April 6, 2017 8:55 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Barry Winograd, Don Rickles

It was sad to hear of the passing of Don Rickles today at the ripe old age of 90.

Rickles made his career as the Insult Comic’s Insult Comic. On The Tonight Show, nite clubs and celebrity roasts, it became a badge of honor to be called out and dissed by, “Mr. Warmth”.

A few years ago I went with a bunch of pals to see Rickles do his act at a casino in Hammond. To our surprize the host of XRT’s Jazz Transfusion, Barry Winograd was in his band for the show.

Like so many before him, Barry won his badge that night. Unforgettable.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live