The Night Barry Winograd Got Insulted By Don Rickles

It was sad to hear of the passing of Don Rickles today at the ripe old age of 90.

Rickles made his career as the Insult Comic’s Insult Comic. On The Tonight Show, nite clubs and celebrity roasts, it became a badge of honor to be called out and dissed by, “Mr. Warmth”.

A few years ago I went with a bunch of pals to see Rickles do his act at a casino in Hammond. To our surprize the host of XRT’s Jazz Transfusion, Barry Winograd was in his band for the show.

Like so many before him, Barry won his badge that night. Unforgettable.