High Wind Warning Today – News With Mary Dixon

Surf’s up, dudes. High winds are stirring up big waves on the lake, knocking debris all over the roads, cancelling some flights at the airports, and cutting power to several thousand homes in Cook County this morning … Senate Republicans today may invoke the so-called nuclear option — it doesn’t involve bombs, it’s a rules change — that would allow them to get around a Democratic filibuster and confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch … President Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is no longer an official member of the National Security Council. Trump today meets with China’s President Xi, at the president’s private members-only resort in Florida … Turkish officials say autopsies confirm a chemical weapons attack in Syria, and that Syria’s Assad regime is to blame; Assad and his Russian allies deny it … The Tribune reports the Cubs’ Javy Baez will get an honorary street name designation in Humboldt Park next week … The Cubs and White Sox were rained out yesterday – and will try to get a game in today … There’s a high wind warning and a lakeshore flood warning – it’s going to be very gusty out there, with light rain and temperatures in the mid-40s.