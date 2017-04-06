Father John Misty, The Orwells, Bastille – New Noise at Nine. Thursday April 6, 2017

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

PS – Record Store Day is less than a month away. If you don’t think I’m counting down the days then you are out of your mind.

**

Dan Auerbach featuring Mark Knopfler – “Shine On Me”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Bleachers featuring Lorde – “Don’t Take The Money”

Gorillaz – “We Got The Power”

Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Blondie – “Long Time”

Bastille – “Blame”

Lana Del Rey – “Love”

BoDeans – “Everybody Wants”

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”

The Orwells – “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

Robyn Hitchcock – “I Want To Tell You About What I Want”