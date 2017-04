One of the biggest changes you’ll see when catching a game at Wrigley Field this year is the bullpens missing from the Leftfield and Rightfield foul lines.

The Cubs moved the home and visitors bullpens under the bleachers before the start of this season. See the initial images showing what Wrigley Field looks like without the bullpens below.

Check out the new lines at #WrigleyField. pic.twitter.com/j9fFV0o7Qu — Wrigley Aerials (@WrigleyAerials) April 3, 2017

Take a sneak peek at the bullpen under left field below.

A look into the new left field bullpens at #WrigleyField. pic.twitter.com/O3m8k9etKo — Wrigley Aerials (@WrigleyAerials) April 4, 2017

