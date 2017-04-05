The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Turning 50, Trailer for New Documentary Revealed

By Robyn Collins

The iconic song goes, “It was 20 years ago today/ Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.” But that was almost 30 years ago. That’s right, on June 1, 1967, the Beatles’ groundbreaking album Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band concept album turns 50!

To commemorate the occasion, a new documentary, It Was 50 Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper & Beyond, will be released in UK cinemas on May 26, The Guardian reports.

The film focuses on the year the band recorded the epic album. Director, Alan G. Parker, used archival footage and interviews to cover the political, social and musical climate of its creation, as well as the band’s feelings about touring, sex, drugs, and the ’60s in general.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was an experimental, psychedelic and wonderfully melodic album that changed the course of music history.

Watch a preview for the documentary below: