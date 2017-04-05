Chicago Fed Court: Civil Rights Act Protects LGBT Employees – News With Mary Dixon

LGBT workers are protected by the sex discrimination ban in the 1964 Civil Rights law. That’s the ruling from Chicago’s federal appeals court – the first US appellate court to weigh in on workplace discrimination against gay employees …The Chicago Teachers Union won’t stage a one-day strike on May first, after all … Chicago police have charged a man in the murders of four people at a South Shore restaurant last week … The UN Security Council is meeting on the apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria. Everyone *but* Syria’s Bashar Assad and his Russian allies suspects that government forces are to blame … US Secretary of State Tillerson has offered a terse, three-sentence statement on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch … Democrats have begun their filibuster against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch; Republican leaders may move soon to change the rules and end it … The Cubs won in Saint Louis … the White Sox lost their home opener to the Tigers … the Bulls and Blackhawks lost on the road … It’s going to be windy and rainy today, and we might get some snow tonight.