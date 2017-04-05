Chicago Fed Court: Civil Rights Act Protects LGBT Employees – News With Mary Dixon

April 5, 2017 8:46 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Blackhawks, Bulls, CTU, Cubs, LGBT Rights, North Korea missile, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Syrian chemical weapons attack, White Sox

LGBT workers are protected by the sex discrimination ban in the 1964 Civil Rights law. That’s the ruling from Chicago’s federal appeals court – the first US appellate court to weigh in on workplace discrimination against gay employees …The Chicago Teachers Union won’t stage a one-day strike on May first, after all … Chicago police have charged a man in the murders of four people at a South Shore restaurant last week … The UN Security Council is meeting on the apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria. Everyone *but* Syria’s Bashar Assad and his Russian allies suspects that government forces are to blame … US Secretary of State Tillerson has offered a terse, three-sentence statement on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch … Democrats have begun their filibuster against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch; Republican leaders may move soon to change the rules and end it … The Cubs won in Saint Louis … the White Sox lost their home opener to the Tigers … the Bulls and Blackhawks lost on the road … It’s going to be windy and rainy today, and we might get some snow tonight.

