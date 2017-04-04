X Ambassadors, Saint Motel, And More To Play Two Brothers Summer Festival

The Two Brothers Summer Festival is always a highlight of the summer.

Not only do you get to taste the full array of their delicious beer, but you get some great musical acts as well. Plus, it’s easily accessible via the Metra for those not near Aurora.

Two Brothers Summer Festival will once again take place at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on June 2nd & 3rd. Tickets are on sale now (with an “early bird” option underway) and you can find more information about them here.

Friday

Saint Motel

Blind Pilot

Savoir Adore

Saturday

X Ambassadors

Knox Hamilton

The Way Down Wanderers

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram