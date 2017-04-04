Sexy Suburban Election Action! – News With Mary Dixon

It’s election day – not the big, splashy national contests, but — races for mayor, aldermen and school boards and referendum questions on the ballots all around the Chicago suburbs. The polls close at 7 p.m. … A new law now allows Internet companies to sell your online information without your knowledge or permission. President Trump has signed the bill that wiped out privacy rules the FCC passed last year … Attorney General Sessions is ordering a review that could stall the Justice Department’s oversight of troubled police departments, including Chicago’s. A federal judge here has given the go-ahead on a lawsuit alleging the city’s police ‘code of silence’ allowed a detective to escape punishment for drunk driving … It’s Equal Pay Day – the date on the calendar when working women’s paychecks finally catch up to their male colleagues’ checks – from last year … North Carolina outlasted Gonzaga to win the men’s NCAA title … the White Sox will try again to host the Tigers after their home opener was rained out yesterday … We’ll have a little light rain this morning before it clears up; temperatures in the low-50s.