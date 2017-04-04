Meet the UK’s ‘Grammar Vigilante’

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m probably not the best one to be highlighting the mistakes of others when it comes to the English language (I’m positive that I make mistakes fairly often), but even someone like me has a fairly decent grasp of how to use an apostrophe. If English is someone’s first language, then where would they possibly get the idea that you would use an apostrophe to pluralize a word? If there’s more than one cat, it’s just “cats,” not “cat’s.” What the hell? Well, in the town of Bristol over in England, there’s a man that’s reached his breaking point. When you think of vigilantes here in the United States, you might think of Eastwood or Bronson, but in the United Kingdom they have a different kind of person that’s taken the law into his own hands. They have the “Grammar Vigilante.”