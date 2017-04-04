Meet the UK’s ‘Grammar Vigilante’

April 4, 2017 10:16 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Grammar Vigilante

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m probably not the best one to be highlighting the mistakes of others when it comes to the English language (I’m positive that I make mistakes fairly often), but even someone like me has a fairly decent grasp of how to use an apostrophe. If English is someone’s first language, then where would they possibly get the idea that you would use an apostrophe to pluralize a word? If there’s more than one cat, it’s just “cats,” not “cat’s.” What the hell? Well, in the town of Bristol over in England, there’s a man that’s reached his breaking point. When you think of vigilantes here in the United States, you might think of Eastwood or Bronson, but in the United Kingdom they have a different kind of person that’s taken the law into his own hands. They have the “Grammar Vigilante.”

More from Jason Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live