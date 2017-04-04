Join Us For The XRT/Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast

It’s a tradition that is legendary!

Once again we’ll ring in the new baseball season right across the street from Wrigley Field with the XRT/Miller Lite Opening Day Broadcast live at Yak-Zies. Join us on Monday, April 10 at Yak-Zies (3710 N Clark St) from 1-7 PM for music, baseball, and more! Free admission and everyone 21 or older is invited!

Our Opening Day lineup features Jason Thomas leading off from 1-3 PM, Marty Lennartz hitting clean up from 3-5 PM, and Lin Brehmer closing it out.

Live performances include The Waco Brothers, The Shelters, Split Single, Toronzo Cannon, and Tributosaurus.

In case you can’t make it out to Yak-Zies, you can watch the festivities LIVE on 93XRT.com! Whether you’re at home or the office, catch the webcast of the XRT/Miller Lite Opening Day Broadcast right here on 93XRT.com!

