Jazz Transfusion Playlist April 2,2017

song-artist
Freezing Fire-Weather Report
Shang-Hi-Kazumi Watanabe
Pearhofjax-Corbin Andrick
Eighty One-Bill Connors
We Don’t Want Nobody Nobody Sent-Charlie Hunter
Door #3-Lenny White
Out Of Orbit-Tyler Reese
Walk Tall, Mercy, Mercy, Mercy-Cannonball Adderley
Time Line-Kevin Eubanks
Take Me Out to The Ballgame-Alan Pasqua
Juarez-Scott Whitfield
The End Of A Love Affair-Mike DiRubbo
Something-Larry Coryell
You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me-Eliane Elias
Pointing West-Christian Sands
Take Me Out To The Ballgame-Joey DeFrancesco
Take Me Out to The Ballgame-Frank Rosolino
song-artist