Jazz Transfusion Playlist April 2,2017

A baseball autographed by legendary player Babe Ruth is seen on display on April 11, 2012 at the Smithsonian Mueseum of American History in Washington, DC, during the press preview for ?American Stories,? a new exhibition showcasing stories about the American experience, which opens on April 12. The exhibition features more than 100 objects, which take visitors on a chronological view of US history that spans the Pilgrims? 1620 arrival in Plymouth, Massachusetts , through the 2008 Presidential election. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

