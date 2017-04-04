Jazz Transfusion Playlist April 2,2017

April 4, 2017 4:26 PM By Barry Winograd

Freezing Fire-Weather Report
Shang-Hi-Kazumi Watanabe
Pearhofjax-Corbin Andrick
Eighty One-Bill Connors
We Don’t Want Nobody Nobody Sent-Charlie Hunter
Door #3-Lenny White
Out Of Orbit-Tyler Reese
Walk Tall, Mercy, Mercy, Mercy-Cannonball Adderley
Time Line-Kevin Eubanks
Take Me Out to The Ballgame-Alan Pasqua
Juarez-Scott Whitfield
The End Of A Love Affair-Mike DiRubbo
Something-Larry Coryell
You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me-Eliane Elias
Pointing West-Christian Sands
Take Me Out To The Ballgame-Joey DeFrancesco
Take Me Out to The Ballgame-Frank Rosolino

