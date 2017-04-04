Fleet Foxes Return To Chicago For 93XRT Show – Get Your Tickets First Using This Password

April 4, 2017 9:28 AM
After a 6 year hiatus, Fleet Foxes will return with their third studio album this June 16 when they release Crack-Up.

As if a new studio album isn’t enough, they’ll be hitting the road for a full-fledged tour including a stop in Chicago!

On October 3rd, Fleet Foxes will play a 93XRT Show at the Chicago Theatre. It’ll mark their first appearance in Chicago in six years when they last sold out two nights at the Chicago Theatre.

You can get early access for tickets in the XRT presale beginning this Thursday at 10 AM on Ticketmaster by using the password “cassius”.

In case you miss out on presale tickets, grab ’em this Friday beginning at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

