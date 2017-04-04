David Ross Will Throw Out The First Pitch & Sing 7th Inning Stretch April 12 On Cubs Ring Ceremony Night

David Ross has garnered a lot of attention since he announced his retirement prior to the 2016 season. Outside of winning the World Series and hitting a home run in his final game, his next action could be the most memorable.

Ross will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sing the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field on April 12, the night the Cubs receive their championship rings before hosting the Dodgers.

His appearance will be among the many highlights set to take place at Wrigley Field next week. According to CBS Chicago, at the home opener next Monday the Ricketts family will throw out the first pitch while Cubs Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams sing the stretch. Wayne Messmer will sing the national anthem, while Julianna Zobrist — wife of Ben — sings “God Bless America.”

