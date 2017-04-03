THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Slowdive – ‘Sugar for the Pill’

I’d been dying to play this one on the radio all week, and yes, it felt as good as I thought it would. UK band Slowdive return with their first album in 22 years on May 5 (Slowdive), and if you love your ’80s & ’90s UK acts, then the last year or two has been surprisingly awesome with new music from Blur, Suede, The Stone Roses, The Jesus & Mary Chain, and Ride. What the hell, Jarvis Cocker?! Get Pulp back together, give us some top-notch new material and then we’ll really be set.

On to the rest of this week’s program. Enjoy.

10pm

Mark Lanegan Band – “Beehive” (Heavenly)

Roosevelt – “Moving On” (City Slang)

Hoops – “On Top” (Fat Possum)

(break)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

Thurston Moore – “Smoke of Dreams” (Caroline)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)

Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter)

Planetarium – “Saturn” (4AD)

Helium – “Hole in the Ground” (Matador)

(break)

Broken Social Scene – “Halfway Home” (Arts & Crafts)

Little Dragon – “Sweet” (Loma Vista/Concord)

11pm

Julien Baker – “Distant Solar Systems” (Matador)

Loose Tooth – “Garlic Soup” (Father/Daughter)

Real Estate – “Stained Glass” (Domino)

Jens Lekman – “How We Met, The Long Version” (Secretly Canadian)

(break)

Wire – “Short Elevated Period” (pinkflag)

Maggie Rogers – “On + Off” (Capitol)

Kevin Morby – “Come to Me Now” (Dead Oceans)

Sneaks – “Hair Slick Back” (Merge)

Ride – “Home Is a Feeling” (Wichita)

Feist – “Pleasure” (Universal)

(break)

Jagwar Ma – “Slipping (Soulwax Remix)” (Mermaid Avenue)

Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)

Land of Talk – “This Time” (Saddle Creek)