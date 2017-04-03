THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Slowdive – ‘Sugar for the Pill’

I’d been dying to play this one on the radio all week, and yes, it felt as good as I thought it would. UK band Slowdive return with their first album in 22 years on May 5 (Slowdive), and if you love your ’80s & ’90s UK acts, then the last year or two has been surprisingly awesome with new music from Blur, Suede, The Stone Roses, The Jesus & Mary Chain, and Ride. What the hell, Jarvis Cocker?! Get Pulp back together, give us some top-notch new material and then we’ll really be set.
On to the rest of this week’s program. Enjoy.
10pm
Mark Lanegan Band – “Beehive” (Heavenly)
Roosevelt – “Moving On” (City Slang)
Hoops – “On Top” (Fat Possum)
(break)
Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)
Thurston Moore – “Smoke of Dreams” (Caroline)
Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)
Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)
Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter)
Planetarium – “Saturn” (4AD)
Helium – “Hole in the Ground” (Matador)
(break)
Broken Social Scene – “Halfway Home” (Arts & Crafts)
Little Dragon – “Sweet” (Loma Vista/Concord)
11pm
Julien Baker – “Distant Solar Systems” (Matador)
Loose Tooth – “Garlic Soup” (Father/Daughter)
Real Estate – “Stained Glass” (Domino)
Jens Lekman – “How We Met, The Long Version” (Secretly Canadian)
(break)
Wire – “Short Elevated Period” (pinkflag)
Maggie Rogers – “On + Off” (Capitol)
Kevin Morby – “Come to Me Now” (Dead Oceans)
Sneaks – “Hair Slick Back” (Merge)
Ride – “Home Is a Feeling” (Wichita)
Feist – “Pleasure” (Universal)
(break)
Jagwar Ma – “Slipping (Soulwax Remix)” (Mermaid Avenue)
Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)
Land of Talk – “This Time” (Saddle Creek)