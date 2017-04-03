St. Petersburg Subway Bombing – News With Mary Dixon

UPDATE: There’s news from Russia, where state media report at least ten people have been killed and dozens more are injured in a bombing in the Saint Petersburg subway. Russian president Vladimir Putin was visiting his country’s second-largest city today. President Trump, meanwhile, is tweeting about a Fox News story on FBI surveillance of his campaign … Chicago police are investigating about two dozen shootings over the weekend, including a drive-by that killed two men in the East Garfield Park neighborhood yesterday afternoon … Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee plan to send the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to the full senate, where Democrats may filibuster … Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is touring Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff … Blues fans are mourning the death of Chicago legend Lonnie Brooks. He was 83 … The World Series Champion Cubs opened their 2017 title defense with a loss in Saint Louis … the White Sox open the season at home against the Tigers this afternoon … The Bulls won … the Blackhawks lost … and South Carolina has won its first women’s N-C-Double-A championship … It’s going to be rainy today and tonight and some of tomorrow, with temperatures this afternoon in the upper-40s.