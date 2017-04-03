Lonnie Brooks – Artist Of The Week Tonight On Blues Breakers

Over the weekend we lost a top Chicago blues star, a kind and generous gentleman and a wonderful family man and father: Lonnie Brooks. Lonnie passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The tone of his precise guitar solos and that big baritone voice of his will ring in our hearts forever. Tonight on Blues Breakers we’ll be playing an hour of Lonnie Brooks blues from 9p-10p on 93XRT in Chicago.