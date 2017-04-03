Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 2, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

It was a gas to get together with Gabrielle Sutton last night to discuss all things “Big C“. Certainly bittersweet, too. Well, yeah, my own attendance at the monthly gathering of Chicago rockabilly and roots rock enthusiasts has waned over the years but that’s not because anything about The Big C has fallen off. It’s because I get up at 4:50 every morning and go to bed at, well, pretty damn early, too. However, even without my participation, I took comfort in knowing that The Big C existed, with its host band intermixed with all manner of musical folk signing up for a spot to play 2-3 tunes during the open mic portion of the evening. I’ve had some swell times at the Big C and I could endlessly wax nostalgic in this post. But, I’m not going to. I am, however, going to hit this Thursday night’s show for sure and I’ve got May 4, 5 and 6 marked on my calendar, too. To miss any of these final shows would be a regretful thing. See you there? Check last night’s show with Big C founder Gabrielle Sutton at the link below. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 2, 2017 with special guest, Gabrielle Sutton: Johnny Burnett “Baby Blue Eyes”

The Moondogs “Rock Island Line”

The Bama Lamas with Gabrielle Sutton “Security Hotbox”

The BellFuries “Your Love (All That I’m Missing)”

Thee Deacons “Sunnyside Up”

