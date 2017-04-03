Foxygen AKA “The Pirates From A Glam Rock Porno” Rock The Vic Theatre [Concertgoers Blog]

By Frank E. Lee

There are many things to like about the unlikely duo known as Foxygen and they were all very much on display at their XRT show last night at the Vic Theater.

First of all, they didn’t come alone. There were nine others sharing the stage including a woman in white who sang and danced and a super tight horn section that unleashed delectable bursts of white hot blare whenever they were needed. Lead singer Sam France described the band as ‘pirates from a glam rock porno’ and he looked the part (I think) with a shag haircut, white blouse tied at the abs and red eye shadow that made it appear like he was about to use heat vision on the crowd.

He moved the mic stand like Rod Stewart back in the day and waved and thanked the audience until they were charmed to the nth degree. The DJ genre pigeonholer part of my brain was working overtime: OK, this is like the Small Faces meeting the Faces and the Kinks and being ordered to play arrangements by Frank Zappa. France’s partner Jonathan Rado mostly laid out pumping Chris Stainton Joe Cocker/Quadrophenia type piano but also climbed on top of his keyboards for ultra clean runs of 64th notes on his guitar.

Every song sounded familiar but most were new and all were from the fertile minds of Foxygen. Don’t miss them again. Opener Gabriella Cohen played a fantastic set as well of spidery angular tunes but had to deal with a talky group of patrons. Pay closer attention next time.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram