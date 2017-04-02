Saturday Morning Flashback: 1999 [Playlist]

It was the year of Columbine, The Sixth Sense, Napster, the Euro, The Sopranos, Y2K paranoia, and a lot of memorable music.
April 8 – 1977
April 15 – 1986
This Week’s Playlist: 1999
- 8 am
- You Get What You Give – New Radicals
- Precious Time – Van Morrison
- Beautiful Day – Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers
- Fast as You Can – Fiona Apple
- Last Kiss – Pearl Jam
- Wander This World – Jonny Lang
- Once in a Lifetime (live) – David Byrne
- What It’s Like – Everlast
- Ooh Las Vegas – Cowboy Junkies
- Smooth – Santana w/Rob Thomas
- Save Me – Aimee Mann
- 9 am
- It’s Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside
- I’m Always in Love – Wilco
- Barrel of a Gun – Guster
- Peace Tonight – Indigo Girls
- Desert Rose – Sting
- 78 Stone Wobble – Gomez
- Burn to Shine – Ben Harper
- Special – Garbage
- Free Girl Now – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Natural Blues – Moby
- 10 am
- Sexx Laws – Beck
- Learn to Fly – Foo Fighters
- What Matters – Matthew Sweet
- Let Me Go – Cake
- Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing – Chris Isaak
- Gotta Serve Somebody – Mavis Staples
- Otherside – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Draggin’ the Line – R.E.M.
- Nineteen – Old ‘97s
- Mrs. Potter’s Lullabye – Counting Crows
- 11 am
- Take a Picture – Filter
- Shimmer – Shawn Mullins
- Heart to Hang Onto (live) – Pete Townshend & Eddie Vedder
- Stolen Car – Beth Orton
- Fire Down Below – The Waco Brothers
- Y2K – Loudon Wainwright III
- Free to Go – The Folk Implosion
- Buggin’ – The Flaming Lips
- Skin and Teeth – Joe Henry
- Nothing’sEverGonnaStandinmyWay – Wilco
