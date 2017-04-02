Saturday Morning Flashback: 1999 [Playlist]

April 2, 2017 11:16 AM

It was the year of Columbine, The Sixth Sense, Napster, the Euro, The Sopranos, Y2K paranoia, and a lot of memorable music.

Coming up:
April 8 – 1977
April 15 – 1986

This Week’s Playlist: 1999

    Song – Artist

  • 8 am
  • You Get What You Give – New Radicals
  • Precious Time – Van Morrison
  • Beautiful Day – Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers
  • Fast as You Can – Fiona Apple
  • Last Kiss – Pearl Jam
  • Wander This World – Jonny Lang
  • Once in a Lifetime (live) – David Byrne
  • What It’s Like – Everlast
  • Ooh Las Vegas – Cowboy Junkies
  • Smooth – Santana w/Rob Thomas
  • Save Me – Aimee Mann
  • 9 am
  • It’s Bad You Know – R. L. Burnside
  • I’m Always in Love – Wilco
  • Barrel of a Gun – Guster
  • Peace Tonight – Indigo Girls
  • Desert Rose – Sting
  • 78 Stone Wobble – Gomez
  • Burn to Shine – Ben Harper
  • Special – Garbage
  • Free Girl Now – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
  • Natural Blues – Moby
  • 10 am
  • Sexx Laws – Beck
  • Learn to Fly – Foo Fighters
  • What Matters – Matthew Sweet
  • Let Me Go – Cake
  • Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing – Chris Isaak
  • Gotta Serve Somebody – Mavis Staples
  • Otherside – Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Draggin’ the Line – R.E.M.
  • Nineteen – Old ‘97s
  • Mrs. Potter’s Lullabye – Counting Crows
  • 11 am
  • Take a Picture – Filter
  • Shimmer – Shawn Mullins
  • Heart to Hang Onto (live) – Pete Townshend & Eddie Vedder
  • Stolen Car – Beth Orton
  • Fire Down Below – The Waco Brothers
  • Y2K – Loudon Wainwright III
  • Free to Go – The Folk Implosion
  • Buggin’ – The Flaming Lips
  • Skin and Teeth – Joe Henry
  • Nothing’sEverGonnaStandinmyWay – Wilco

