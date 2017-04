Breakfast With The Beatles – April 2, 2017

8 Am

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

Paul – Hope For The Future

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By (Takes 3 & 5)

Ray Charles – Eleanor Rigby

Paul Aka The Fireman – Lovers In A Dream

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

John – Whatever Gets You Through The Night

Professor Moptop

Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven

The Beatles – Rolling Stones – Roll Over Beethoven

The Beatles – In My Life

John – (Just Like) Starting Over (Alternate Version)

Rufus Wainwright – Across The Universe

9 Am

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole

Larry Coryell – She’s Leaving Home

Paul – Love In Song

Shawn Mullins – What Is Life

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Dear Prudence

Ringo – If It’s Love That You Want

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

Beatles & Rolf Harris – Tie Me Kangaroo Down (Bbc)

George – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

The Beatles – Misery (Takes 2,3,4,5 & 6)

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – APRIL 2, 2017

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY MEETUP – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK – CELEBRATING THE 53RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE BEATLES HAVING 14 SONGS IN THE TOP 100

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12”30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLES IN THE BARN – MEGA BEATLES – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 10:30 PM – COUNTY LINE ORCHARD, 200 S. COUNTY LINE RD, HOBART, IND

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – EMPIRE, 48 W. CHICAGO AVE, NAPERVILLE – 21+

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – HACKNEY’S, 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – WILD ROSE CASINO, 777 MAIN ST, EMMETSBURG, IOWA

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – DANNY’S PIZZA, 231 DOUGLAS AVE, ELGIN – ALL AGES – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 11 PM – ST. BARBARA’S FUNDRAISER, 2859 S. THROOP ST, CHICAGO = DINNER DANCE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

