The Who Played ‘Tommy’ In Its Entirety In London

The Who’s Tommy is one of the greatest rock operas of all time, so you can imagine the joy that surrounds any Who fan when they get the opportunity to see them play it live.

The Who played at London’s Royal Albert Hall in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. The night also marked the 100th show at Royal Albert Hall.

According to JamBase, it was the first time The Who performed the album in its entirety since 1989. Wow!

Check out fan shot footage of “Pinball Wizard” above.

