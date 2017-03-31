Radiohead’s Concert Got Interrupted By Bruno Mars & Thom Yorke Wasn’t Too Happy About It

March 31, 2017 9:52 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Radiohead kicked off their North American tour last night in Miami. Aside from busting out a few tracks like “The Tourist” that haven’t been performed in a while, there was another noteworthy incident that took place.

Prior to performing “Climbing Up The Walls”, the band piped in to a local radio station and processed the signal with effects. This is something they normally do during their shows, but last night’s moment had a different outcome….

Bruno Mars’ song “That’s What I Like” came through the speakers and appeared to irritate Thom Yorke. While his reaction wasn’t terribly clear, it sounded as if he said “F$&@ you!”

Watch the incident take place below around the 27:30 mark.

