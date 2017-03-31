Diary of an Overnight DJ: An Update of the Overnight Shenanigans

March 31, 2017 4:57 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: 30daysofteal, diary of an overnight dj, Jackson Browne, Lin Brehmer, teal, The Band, xrtteal

Hello Night Sleepers,

Since you all so rudely keep sleeping right through my radio show, I’ll give you an update of the shenanigans I’ve been up to.

Yesterday I set a trap to try to catch Lin Brehmer with an Ellen McIlwaine album. He outsmarted me, but I’ll try again when he least suspects it.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Down So Low” – Ellen McIlwaine

As some of you may have noticed, the lock on the XRT vault has been opened thanks to our new Program Director, Greg Solk. I know how lucky I am to be able to pick the music I play, and things just got a whole lot crazier.

Tonight I played “The Load Out / Stay” by Jackson Browne for the first time in my 3+ years on air. That was fun.

And this gem from The Band:

“Up On Cripple Creek” – The Band

And we’re just getting started.

A few weeks ago I gave a tour of the best napping spots at the station… make sure to watch ’til the end, that’s the best napping spot.

On a more serious note, last summer we lost longtime XRT DJ Leslie Witt to Ovarian Cancer. Her family has organized a team for the Ovarian Cycle event in Bannockburn on April 23rd. The event will help raise money for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, a global organization dedicated to advancing Ovarian Cancer research while supporting women and their families. If you’d like to make a donation to team “Loving Leslie” you can do that here. General event info can be found here.

XRT is more than a radio station, it’s a community. You all proved that last September when we sold over 1,500 Teal shirts and raised over $22,500 for the OCRFA in honor of Leslie. Thanks for supporting us through thick and thin.

Emma

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.

More from Emma Mac
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live