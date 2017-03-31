All Of The One Hit Wonder Songs We Played Today

We dedicated our Friday Feature today to some of the best one hit wonder tracks.
Take a look below to see the songs we played today!
Filter – Take A Picture
Dobie Gray – Drift Away
Donnie Iris – Ah! Leah!
Modern English – I Melt With You
New Radicals – You Get What You Give
Commander Cody – Hot Rod Lincoln
Fatboy Slim – Praise You
Duffy – Mercy
Norman Greenbaum – Spirit In The Sky
Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen
Thunderclap Newman – Something In The Air
Sniff ‘N’ The Tears – Driver’s Seat
Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta
Big Country – In A Big Country
Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy
Ace – How Long
Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know
Insiders – Ghost On The Beach
Kings – This Beat Goes On/Switchin’ To Glide
Music Explosion – Little Bit O’ Soul
Timbuk 3 – Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades
The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Gary Numan – Cars
Spacehog – In The Meantime
Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush
Yellow – Oh Yeah
Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
Strawberry Alarm Clock – Incense And Peppermint
Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now
Vapors – Turning Japanese
Focus – Hocus Pocus
4 Non Blondes – What’s Up
M – Pop Muzik
Tommy Tutone – 8675309