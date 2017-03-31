All Of The One Hit Wonder Songs We Played Today

We dedicated our Friday Feature today to some of the best one hit wonder tracks.

Take a look below to see the songs we played today!

Filter – Take A Picture

Dobie Gray – Drift Away

Donnie Iris – Ah! Leah!

Modern English – I Melt With You

New Radicals – You Get What You Give

Commander Cody – Hot Rod Lincoln

Fatboy Slim – Praise You

Duffy – Mercy

Norman Greenbaum – Spirit In The Sky

Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Dexys Midnight Runners – Come On Eileen

Thunderclap Newman – Something In The Air

Sniff ‘N’ The Tears – Driver’s Seat

Harvey Danger – Flagpole Sitta

Big Country – In A Big Country

Marcy Playground – Sex And Candy

Ace – How Long

Count Five – Psychotic Reaction

Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know

Insiders – Ghost On The Beach

Kings – This Beat Goes On/Switchin’ To Glide

Music Explosion – Little Bit O’ Soul

Timbuk 3 – Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades

The Verve – Bittersweet Symphony

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Gary Numan – Cars

Spacehog – In The Meantime

Big Audio Dynamite II – Rush

Yellow – Oh Yeah

Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

Strawberry Alarm Clock – Incense And Peppermint

Jesus Jones – Right Here, Right Now

Vapors – Turning Japanese

Focus – Hocus Pocus

4 Non Blondes – What’s Up

M – Pop Muzik

Tommy Tutone – 8675309

