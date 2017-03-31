5 Silly Songs For April Fools Day

Jean Jacques-Perrey – Chicken On The Rocks

This should really be the song for every alarm that goes off on April Fools Day.

The Presidents Of The United States Of America – Peaches

“Movin’ to the country, Gonna eat me a lot of peaches.”

Frank Zappa – Muffin Man

We could make a list composed entirely of Frank Zappa songs, but how can you top this lyric, “Girl you thought he was a man but he was a muffin!”

Flight of the Conchords – “If You’re Into It”

Flight Of The Conchords are a bit of a cheat here as all their songs are humorous. This one is a personal favorite though.

Phish – Halley’s Comet

Outside of the doo-wop vibe Mike Gordon lays down throughout the song, there’s plenty of silly lines to be found.

After all, just take a look at this lyrical verse below.

Knock on my windows, link up the chains

It’s gotta be easy, no splinters no pain

It’s Cadillac rainbows and lots of spaghetti

And I love meatballs so you better be ready

