Wax Trax! Returns With New Documentary And Panel Chats

For one day this weekend, Wax Trax! will once again be at the center of Chicago’s rock culture with two test screenings of the soon to be released documentary “Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax!

The film is a true labor of love, directed by Julia Nash, daughter of founder and co-owner the late Jim Nash and is a comprehensive and fun look at the history of the legendary Lincoln Ave record store and the label it spawned.

The store started by Nash and his partner Danny Flesher moved from Denver to Chicago in the 70’s and gave all varieties of punks, artists, musicians, record junkies and general misfits a place to hang out and come together in a like minded community.

The subsequent label released records by Ministry, Front 242, KMFDM, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and any number of side projects and collaborations.

I spent a lot of what little money I had at the Wax Trax! store and was turned on to much music by the staff, including Nash, who was only too willing to point out that I had to have that new Undertone’s single. Then once the label started and I was working at XRT, I got to play a lot of the Wax Trax! artists on my shows like Friday Night At Club X.

That’s why I’m honored to be part Saturday’s festivities by hosting one of the two panel discussions that will follow the screenings.

My panel will have Groovie Mann and Buzz Mccoy from My Life With The Thrill Kult, Jello Biafra and Julia Nash, and will follow the 2:30 screening. The later panel will include, Chris Connelly, Ministry’s Paul Barker and Patrick Codenys and Richard 23 from Front 242 and comes after the 8:30 screening

It’s al happening at The Vic Theatre this Saturday, April 1 with screenings at 2:30 & 8:30p.

Tickets and more info at waxtraxfilms.com.