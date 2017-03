Despite the news that The Black Keys may not be touring any time soon, Dan Auerbach is working as hard as ever.

Auerbach returns with a new solo album Waiting On A Song on June 2nd and shared the first single off the record “Shine On Me”. It’s also accompanied by a trippy music video, which you can watch above.

Guests on his new album include John Prine, Mark Knopfler, Duane Eddy, and more.

Waiting On A Song is his first solo record since 2009’s Keep It Hid.

